The Texas Rangers, including Josh Smith and his .407 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Josh Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Smith At The Plate

Smith has six doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while hitting .209.

Smith has gotten a hit in 24 of 57 games this year (42.1%), with at least two hits on four occasions (7.0%).

In 7.0% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has driven in a run in seven games this year (12.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 27 .169 AVG .238 .310 OBP .351 .254 SLG .400 3 XBH 7 1 HR 3 3 RBI 5 20/9 K/BB 21/9 0 SB 1

Giants Pitching Rankings