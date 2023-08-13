The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

  • Taveras is batting .266 with 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Taveras has gotten a hit in 63 of 102 games this season (61.8%), including 27 multi-hit games (26.5%).
  • In 9.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.4% of his games this year, Taveras has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • He has scored in 39 games this season (38.2%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 53
.273 AVG .260
.312 OBP .302
.466 SLG .393
18 XBH 17
8 HR 3
27 RBI 26
44/9 K/BB 41/13
6 SB 5

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (122 total, one per game).
  • Webb (9-9) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Giants in his 25th start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 154 1/3 innings pitched, with 151 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.56), 13th in WHIP (1.095), and 30th in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
