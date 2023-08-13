LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will try to take down Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers when the teams square off on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 165 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Texas ranks second in the majors with a .463 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .272 team batting average.

Texas has scored 670 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Rangers rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Texas averages the 24th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.3) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.03 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.220 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (9-4) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Dunning has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/7/2023 Athletics W 5-3 Away Dane Dunning Ken Waldichuk 8/8/2023 Athletics W 6-1 Away Max Scherzer JP Sears 8/9/2023 Athletics L 2-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Austin Pruitt 8/11/2023 Giants W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Scott Alexander 8/12/2023 Giants W 9-3 Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants - Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels - Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels - Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels - Home Jon Gray Shohei Ohtani 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta

