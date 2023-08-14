Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Monday, Jonah Heim (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .280 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 63 of 90 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.
- He has gone deep in 14 games this year (15.6%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Heim has driven home a run in 39 games this season (43.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..
- He has scored at least once 37 times this season (41.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.2%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.275
|AVG
|.286
|.332
|OBP
|.347
|.550
|SLG
|.404
|25
|XBH
|13
|11
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|30
|35/14
|K/BB
|28/15
|0
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Angels are sending Sandoval (6-8) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.10 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
