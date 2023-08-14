Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 21 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .263.
- Taveras has gotten a hit in 63 of 103 games this season (61.2%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (26.2%).
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (9.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Taveras has driven home a run in 32 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 39 of 103 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|54
|.273
|AVG
|.255
|.312
|OBP
|.296
|.466
|SLG
|.385
|18
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|26
|44/9
|K/BB
|43/13
|6
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 149 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 21st of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.10 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.10, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
