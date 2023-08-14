Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .464, fueled by 50 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 74.6% of his 118 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.9% of those games.
- In 15.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has picked up an RBI in 50 games this season (42.4%), with two or more RBI in 16 of those games (13.6%).
- He has scored in 69 of 118 games this season, and more than once 17 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|58
|.289
|AVG
|.273
|.357
|OBP
|.348
|.492
|SLG
|.437
|28
|XBH
|22
|10
|HR
|8
|33
|RBI
|39
|28/27
|K/BB
|44/27
|6
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval (6-8) takes the mound for the Angels in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 4.10 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
