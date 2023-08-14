Marcus Semien and Shohei Ohtani are among the players with prop bets available when the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels square off at Globe Life Field on Monday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Scherzer Stats

The Rangers will send Max Scherzer (11-4) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Scherzer has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

The 39-year-old's 3.88 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.177 WHIP ranks 23rd, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 14th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Athletics Aug. 8 7.0 3 1 1 6 2 vs. White Sox Aug. 3 6.0 7 3 3 9 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 28 7.0 6 1 1 7 2 at Red Sox Jul. 22 6.0 6 5 5 7 2 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 7.0 1 0 0 6 3

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has 29 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 54 walks and 72 RBI (137 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .281/.352/.464 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 13 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 12 1-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Giants Aug. 11 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 113 hits with 24 doubles, 29 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 89 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .259/.338/.514 slash line so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Aug. 12 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Giants Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 133 hits with 20 doubles, seven triples, 41 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .305/.408/.665 on the year.

Ohtani will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 13 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 1 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI (102 total hits).

He's slashing .246/.305/.440 so far this season.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Aug. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Astros Aug. 12 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Astros Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3

