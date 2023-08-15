In one of the 2023 Women's World Cup semifinals, on August 15 at 4:00 AM ET, Spain will play Sweden in Auckland, New Zealand.

This game will be airing on FOX US.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch Spain vs. Sweden

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 AM ET

4:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Venue: Eden Park

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

Spain Group Stage Results

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Japan July 31 L 4-0 Away Switzerland August 5 W 5-1 Away Netherlands August 10 W 2-1 Home Sweden August 15 - Home

Spain's Recent Performance

Spain picked up a win on August 10 over the Netherlands by a final score of 2-1. The victorious Spain side took 18 more shots in the matchup, 27 to nine.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati three goals and two assists in five Women's World Cup games.

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso has scored three goals and two assists in Women's World Cup play.

In Women's World Cup play, Alba Redondo has scored three goals (in five matches) and has one assist.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

Spain's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Misa Rodriguez #1

Ona Batlle #2

Teresa Abilleira Duenas #3

Irene Paredes #4

Ivana Andres #5

Aitana Bonmati #6

Irene Guerrero #7

Mariona #8

Esther Gonzalez #9

Jennifer Hermoso #10

Alexia Putellas #11

Oihane Hernandez #12

Enith Salon #13

Laia Codina #14

Eva Navarro #15

Maria Perez #16

Alba Redondo #17

Salma Paralluelo #18

Olga Carmona #19

Rocio Galvez #20

Claudia Zornoza Sanchez #21

Athenea Del Castillo #22

Cata Coll #23

Sweden Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Argentina August 2 W 2-0 Away United States August 6 W 0-0 Home Japan August 11 W 2-1 Away Spain August 15 - Away

Sweden's Recent Performance

In its last action on August 11, Sweden beat Japan 2-1, outshooting Japan 11 to 10.

Amanda Ilestedt has four goals for Sweden in Women's World Cup (five matches).

In five Women's World Cup matches, Fridolina Rolfo has two goals.

Sofia Jakobsson does not have a goal, but does have two assists in Women's World Cup.

Sweden's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster