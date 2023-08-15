On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Angels.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito

Lucas Giolito TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia has 114 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .260 with 54 extra-base hits.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 12th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.8% of his games this year (74 of 116), with more than one hit 27 times (23.3%).

He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games in 2023 (26 of 116), and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven in a run in 50 games this season (43.1%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (20.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50.9% of his games this season (59 of 116), with two or more runs 24 times (20.7%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 56 .300 AVG .221 .385 OBP .296 .645 SLG .396 33 XBH 21 21 HR 9 55 RBI 36 57/27 K/BB 73/25 2 SB 5

