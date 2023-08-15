Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (71-48) and the Los Angeles Angels (59-61) clashing at Globe Life Field (on August 15) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (7-10) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-8) will take the ball for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 7-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rangers have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 49 (63.6%) of those contests.

Texas is 18-5 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 684 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule