Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 15
Tuesday's game features the Texas Rangers (71-48) and the Los Angeles Angels (59-61) clashing at Globe Life Field (on August 15) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Rangers.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (7-10) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-8) will take the ball for the Angels.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 7-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rangers have a record of 1-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rangers have been favorites in 77 games this season and won 49 (63.6%) of those contests.
- Texas is 18-5 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 684 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 9
|@ Athletics
|L 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Austin Pruitt
|August 11
|@ Giants
|W 2-1
|Jon Gray vs Scott Alexander
|August 12
|@ Giants
|W 9-3
|Andrew Heaney vs Alex Cobb
|August 13
|@ Giants
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|W 12-0
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 15
|Angels
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|August 18
|Brewers
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 19
|Brewers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
|August 20
|Brewers
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|August 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ryne Nelson
