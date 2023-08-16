Adolis García vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.361 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 114 hits, batting .258 this season with 54 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 53rd and he is 13th in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (74 of 117), with more than one hit 27 times (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (26 of 117), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 50 games this year (42.7%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (20.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (50.4%), including multiple runs in 24 games.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|56
|.295
|AVG
|.221
|.383
|OBP
|.296
|.636
|SLG
|.396
|33
|XBH
|21
|21
|HR
|9
|55
|RBI
|36
|58/28
|K/BB
|73/25
|2
|SB
|5
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 2-9 with a 5.27 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.27, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
