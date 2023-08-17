Top Player Prop Bets for Mets vs. Cardinals on August 17, 2023
Pete Alonso and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Thursday (at 7:15 PM ET).
Mets vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
José Quintana Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Quintana Stats
- Jose Quintana (0-4) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his sixth start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Quintana will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Quintana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 12
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|3
|at Orioles
|Aug. 6
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|2
|at Royals
|Aug. 1
|6.2
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|at Yankees
|Jul. 26
|6.0
|6
|3
|2
|5
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 20
|5.0
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 92 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs, 48 walks and 89 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .222/.322/.522 on the year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has 109 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs, 51 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.
- He's slashing .244/.331/.460 on the year.
- Lindor heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a walk and three RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 14
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 129 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs, 32 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .287/.333/.511 so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 15
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 12
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has put up 128 hits with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks. He has driven in 62 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .278/.367/.457 on the season.
- Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 14
|2-for-2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1
|at Royals
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
