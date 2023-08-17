Thursday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (58-63) and the Detroit Tigers (54-66) at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Guardians securing the victory. Game time is at 7:15 PM on August 17.

The Tigers will call on Tarik Skubal (2-2) versus the Guardians and Xzavion Curry (3-1).

Tigers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tigers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Tigers as the favorite once.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have been favorites in 19 games this season and won 11 (57.9%) of those contests.

Detroit is 6-6 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored 477 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Guardians have come away with 21 wins in the 53 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a mark of 7-21 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 27 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (490 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.80 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 11 @ Red Sox L 5-2 Tarik Skubal vs Chris Sale August 12 @ Red Sox W 6-2 Matt Manning vs Brayan Bello August 13 @ Red Sox L 6-3 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Kutter Crawford August 15 @ Twins L 5-3 Alex Faedo vs Bailey Ober August 16 @ Twins W 8-7 Reese Olson vs Kenta Maeda August 17 @ Guardians - Tarik Skubal vs Xzavion Curry August 18 @ Guardians - Matt Manning vs Gavin Williams August 19 @ Guardians - Eduardo Rodríguez vs Tanner Bibee August 20 @ Guardians - Alex Faedo vs Logan Allen August 21 Cubs - Reese Olson vs Javier Assad August 22 Cubs - Tarik Skubal vs TBA

Guardians Schedule