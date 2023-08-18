Adolis García vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.162 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 114 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .256 with 54 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 74th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 74 of 118 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.
- In 26 games this year, he has homered (22.0%, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 50 games this year (42.4%), with more than one RBI in 24 of those contests (20.3%).
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 20.3%.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.290
|AVG
|.221
|.377
|OBP
|.296
|.625
|SLG
|.396
|33
|XBH
|21
|21
|HR
|9
|55
|RBI
|36
|60/28
|K/BB
|73/25
|2
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Woodruff (2-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.99, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.
