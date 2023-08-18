The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .279.

Heim has had a hit in 64 of 92 games this season (69.6%), including multiple hits 26 times (28.3%).

He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has driven home a run in 39 games this season (42.4%), including more than one RBI in 18.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 10 occasions..

He has scored in 38 of 92 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .273 AVG .286 .328 OBP .347 .540 SLG .404 25 XBH 13 11 HR 3 40 RBI 30 38/14 K/BB 28/15 0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings