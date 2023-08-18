Marcus Semien vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Angels.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .472, fueled by 53 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Semien is batting .318 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Semien has reached base via a hit in 91 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 121), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.0% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 71 of 121 games this year, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|58
|.290
|AVG
|.273
|.359
|OBP
|.348
|.506
|SLG
|.437
|31
|XBH
|22
|11
|HR
|8
|39
|RBI
|39
|30/29
|K/BB
|44/27
|7
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.99 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 1.99, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .188 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.