Marcus Semien and his .404 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Angels.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .472, fueled by 53 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Semien is batting .318 with one homer during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Semien has reached base via a hit in 91 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games in 2023 (19 of 121), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.0% of his games this year, Semien has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 71 of 121 games this year, he has scored, and 17 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 58 .290 AVG .273 .359 OBP .348 .506 SLG .437 31 XBH 22 11 HR 8 39 RBI 39 30/29 K/BB 44/27 7 SB 4

Brewers Pitching Rankings