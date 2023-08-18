Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field on Friday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth in MLB action with 169 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .462.

The Rangers' .271 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (691 total, 5.7 per game).

The Rangers are second in baseball with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 15 mark in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.208).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (9-6) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rangers in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 114 1/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.

The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Heaney is looking to secure his eighth quality start of the year in this game.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this season entering this game.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Giants W 9-3 Away Andrew Heaney Alex Cobb 8/13/2023 Giants L 3-2 Away Dane Dunning Logan Webb 8/14/2023 Angels W 12-0 Home Max Scherzer Patrick Sandoval 8/15/2023 Angels W 7-3 Home Jordan Montgomery Lucas Giolito 8/16/2023 Angels L 2-0 Home Jon Gray Reid Detmers 8/18/2023 Brewers - Home Andrew Heaney Brandon Woodruff 8/19/2023 Brewers - Home Dane Dunning Freddy Peralta 8/20/2023 Brewers - Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jordan Montgomery Ryne Nelson 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins - Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez

