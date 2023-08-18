Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (16-14) take on the Connecticut Sun (21-9) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, August 18, 2023. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Sun matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wings have put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread this year.

Connecticut is 11-9 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Dallas has an ATS record of 5-4.

A total of 17 out of the Sun's 29 games this season have gone over the point total.

In the Wings' 29 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

