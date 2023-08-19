Adolis García vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Adolis Garcia -- .135 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on August 19 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 115 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .256 with 54 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 75 of 119 games this year (63.0%), including 27 multi-hit games (22.7%).
- Looking at the 119 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 26 of them (21.8%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has had at least one RBI in 42.9% of his games this year (51 of 119), with more than one RBI 24 times (20.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (49.6%), including 24 multi-run games (20.2%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|56
|.289
|AVG
|.221
|.375
|OBP
|.296
|.618
|SLG
|.396
|33
|XBH
|21
|21
|HR
|9
|56
|RBI
|36
|61/28
|K/BB
|73/25
|3
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Peralta will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.01 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.01), 24th in WHIP (1.180), and fifth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers.
