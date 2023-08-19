Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .810 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on August 19 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Freddy Peralta

Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager is batting .347 with 33 doubles, 22 home runs and 36 walks.

Seager has picked up a hit in 81.0% of his 79 games this season, with more than one hit in 39.2% of them.

He has homered in 26.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 79), and 6.1% of his trips to the plate.

Seager has an RBI in 38 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored a run in 41 games this year, with multiple runs 18 times.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 32 .367 AVG .321 .440 OBP .369 .733 SLG .562 36 XBH 19 15 HR 7 44 RBI 29 32/25 K/BB 28/11 1 SB 0

