The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 57 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.

In 60 of 98 games this season (61.2%) Duran has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (14.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this season (40.8%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 43 .306 AVG .262 .359 OBP .305 .553 SLG .402 20 XBH 15 11 HR 3 27 RBI 17 52/14 K/BB 46/5 1 SB 6

