The Texas Rangers, including Mitch Garver and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while batting .293.

Garver enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

In 70.0% of his 50 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 16.0% of his games this season, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has had an RBI in 19 games this year (38.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 19 of 50 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 20 .290 AVG .299 .372 OBP .390 .530 SLG .493 12 XBH 7 6 HR 3 17 RBI 15 34/13 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0

