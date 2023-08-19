The San Francisco Giants versus the Atlanta Braves is one of many strong options on today's MLB slate.

How to watch all the games in the MLB today is available here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Yankees (60-62) take on the Boston Red Sox (64-58)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.267 AVG, 18 HR, 49 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.264 AVG, 27 HR, 83 RBI)

NYY Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -168 +142 8

The Chicago Cubs (62-59) play host to the Kansas City Royals (40-84)

The Royals will hit the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 60 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 60 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.278 AVG, 24 HR, 78 RBI)

CHC Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -187 +158 9.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (74-47) face the Miami Marlins (64-59)

The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 23 HR, 84 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.361 AVG, 5 HR, 58 RBI)

The San Diego Padres (59-64) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (62-61)

The Diamondbacks will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.263 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI)

Juan Soto (.263 AVG, 24 HR, 75 RBI) ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.270 AVG, 28 HR, 82 RBI)

The Texas Rangers (72-50) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (66-57)

The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.280 AVG, 19 HR, 79 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.280 AVG, 19 HR, 79 RBI) MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.289 AVG, 16 HR, 67 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIL Moneyline Total -144 +122 8

The Washington Nationals (56-67) face the Philadelphia Phillies (66-56)

The Phillies will hit the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI)

Lane Thomas (.285 AVG, 20 HR, 69 RBI) PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.295 AVG, 11 HR, 47 RBI)

PHI Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -166 +141 9

The Los Angeles Angels (60-63) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (74-50)

The Rays will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.308 AVG, 43 HR, 89 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.308 AVG, 43 HR, 89 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.322 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

The Cincinnati Reds (64-59) face the Toronto Blue Jays (67-56)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.268 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.264 AVG, 18 HR, 72 RBI)

TOR Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -143 +121 10

The Cleveland Guardians (59-64) play host to the Detroit Tigers (55-67)

The Tigers will hit the field at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI)

José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 18 HR, 66 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.229 AVG, 21 HR, 66 RBI)

CLE Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -163 +137 8

The Houston Astros (70-53) play the Seattle Mariners (67-55)

The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.297 AVG, 24 HR, 92 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.274 AVG, 21 HR, 79 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -150 +128 8

The Minnesota Twins (64-59) face the Pittsburgh Pirates (54-68)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.230 AVG, 15 HR, 54 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.270 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)

MIN Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -174 +147 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (54-69) face the New York Mets (57-66)

The Mets will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.284 AVG, 25 HR, 84 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.284 AVG, 25 HR, 84 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.221 AVG, 37 HR, 91 RBI)

NYM Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -113 -106 8.5

The Atlanta Braves (79-42) take on the San Francisco Giants (64-58)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 27 HR, 73 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 27 HR, 73 RBI) SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.299 AVG, 16 HR, 41 RBI)

ATL Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -119 -101 9.5

The Colorado Rockies (47-75) host the Chicago White Sox (48-74)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.252 AVG, 21 HR, 65 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.270 AVG, 32 HR, 66 RBI)

CHW Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -117 -103 12

SD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -145 +125 8

TB Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -130 +110 8.5

The Oakland Athletics (34-88) play host to the Baltimore Orioles (75-47)

The Orioles will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI)

Esteury Ruiz (.251 AVG, 2 HR, 37 RBI) BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.272 AVG, 16 HR, 58 RBI)

BAL Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -172 +146 8.5

LAD Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -189 +160 8

