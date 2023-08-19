Rangers vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 19
Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-50) and Milwaukee Brewers (66-57) going head-to-head at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on August 19.
The probable starters are Dane Dunning (9-4) for the Rangers and Freddy Peralta (9-8) for the Brewers.
Rangers vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last three chances.
- This season, the Rangers have won 50 out of the 80 games, or 62.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Texas has a record of 38-22 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 699.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 13
|@ Giants
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Logan Webb
|August 14
|Angels
|W 12-0
|Max Scherzer vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 15
|Angels
|W 7-3
|Jordan Montgomery vs Lucas Giolito
|August 16
|Angels
|L 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|August 18
|Brewers
|L 9-8
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Woodruff
|August 19
|Brewers
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Freddy Peralta
|August 20
|Brewers
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Adrian Houser
|August 21
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Ryne Nelson
|August 22
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jon Gray vs Zac Gallen
|August 24
|@ Twins
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Pablo Lopez
|August 25
|@ Twins
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Sonny Gray
