Ezequiel Duran vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ezequiel Duran (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Brewers Player Props
|Rangers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Brewers Prediction
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .284 with 19 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this season (14.1%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has driven in a run in 29 games this season (29.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (13.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|43
|.305
|AVG
|.262
|.356
|OBP
|.305
|.546
|SLG
|.402
|20
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|17
|55/14
|K/BB
|46/5
|1
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 4.02 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.3 per game).
- Houser gets the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .285 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.