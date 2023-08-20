Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is batting .279 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Heim has gotten a hit in 65 of 94 games this season (69.1%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (27.7%).
  • In 14.9% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Heim has had at least one RBI in 41.5% of his games this season (39 of 94), with two or more RBI 17 times (18.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 38 games this season (40.4%), including 11 multi-run games (11.7%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 43
.272 AVG .286
.330 OBP .347
.533 SLG .404
25 XBH 13
11 HR 3
40 RBI 30
39/15 K/BB 28/15
0 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (155 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Houser (4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .285 against him.
