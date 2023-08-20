Leody Taveras -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .261 with 22 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

In 60.4% of his games this year (64 of 106), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 9.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.1% of his games this season, Taveras has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 54 .267 AVG .255 .305 OBP .296 .455 SLG .385 19 XBH 17 8 HR 3 29 RBI 26 48/9 K/BB 43/13 6 SB 5

