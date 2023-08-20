On Sunday, Mitch Garver (.436 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks while hitting .287.

Garver has picked up a hit in 35 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in eight games this year (15.7%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Garver has driven in a run in 19 games this season (37.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 20 .279 AVG .299 .359 OBP .390 .510 SLG .493 12 XBH 7 6 HR 3 17 RBI 15 36/13 K/BB 17/10 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings