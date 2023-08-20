Nate Lowe vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Nate Lowe -- with an on-base percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, 93 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Texas in OBP (.366) this season, fueled by 132 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 91 of 122 games this season (74.6%), including multiple hits 34 times (27.9%).
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 122), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.7% of his games this season, Lowe has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (13.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 56 games this season (45.9%), including 16 multi-run games (13.1%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|58
|.293
|AVG
|.260
|.374
|OBP
|.358
|.504
|SLG
|.390
|29
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|4
|43
|RBI
|22
|66/31
|K/BB
|55/35
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Houser (4-4 with a 4.43 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 16th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.43, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .285 batting average against him.
