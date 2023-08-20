The Washington Mystics (15-16) welcome in the Dallas Wings (17-14) after Brittney Sykes racked up 30 points in the Mystics' 83-79 win over the Fever. The matchup airs on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSWX
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wings Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
DraftKings Wings (-5.5) 166 -225 +185
BetMGM Wings (-5.5) 166.5 -225 +185
PointsBet Wings (-5.5) 165.5 -240 +175
Tipico Wings (-5.5) 165.5 -230 +175

Wings vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Wings have put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Mystics have compiled a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Dallas is 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Washington is 3-3 ATS this year when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Wings' 30 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
  • So far this year, 12 out of the Mystics' 30 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

