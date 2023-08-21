Adolis García vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 21
Adolis Garcia, with a slugging percentage of .189 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Slade Cecconi on the mound, August 21 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Slade Cecconi
- TV Channel: ARID
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 115 hits, batting .253 this season with 54 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 81st in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 75 of 120 games this year (62.5%) Garcia has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (22.5%).
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 26 of them (21.7%), and in 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 51 games this year (42.5%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 24 of those games (20%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 49.2% of his games this year (59 of 120), he has scored, and in 24 of those games (20%) he has scored more than once.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|56
|.284
|AVG
|.221
|.369
|OBP
|.296
|.608
|SLG
|.396
|33
|XBH
|21
|21
|HR
|9
|56
|RBI
|36
|64/28
|K/BB
|73/25
|3
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.63).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 155 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Cecconi (0-0) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
