The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Slade Cecconi and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Brewers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Slade Cecconi TV Channel: ARID

ARID Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 134 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .368.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 58th in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 74.8% of his 123 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.5% of them.

He has homered in 12.2% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In 46 games this year (37.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 45.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (13.0%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 58 .296 AVG .260 .378 OBP .358 .508 SLG .390 30 XBH 21 11 HR 4 43 RBI 22 67/32 K/BB 55/35 0 SB 0

