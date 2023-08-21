On Monday, August 21, Marcus Semien's Texas Rangers (72-52) visit Christian Walker's Arizona Diamondbacks (64-61) at Chase Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are the favorite in this one, at -165, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +140 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under has been listed in this game.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 82 times and won 50, or 61%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 26-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (72.2% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-5 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 31, or 46.3%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 7-8 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-2.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+165) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd Win AL West -125 - 1st

