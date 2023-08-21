Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Christian Walker and others in the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

The Rangers' Jordan Montgomery (8-10) will make his 25th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 14th, 1.237 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th.

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Aug. 15 6.0 6 1 1 9 0 at Athletics Aug. 9 6.0 7 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 4 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 28 6.0 5 3 3 3 4 at Cubs Jul. 23 6.0 6 7 5 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI (142 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He has a .277/.348/.462 slash line on the season.

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 92 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .253/.334/.504 slash line so far this season.

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Aug. 14 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Walker has collected 124 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .274/.351/.535 slash line so far this season.

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 16 3-for-3 3 2 4 9 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Corbin Carroll has 119 hits with 24 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.

He's slashing .275/.356/.505 on the season.

Carroll enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Aug. 19 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Padres Aug. 19 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Padres Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Aug. 17 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Aug. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 1

