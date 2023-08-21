Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks on August 21, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Christian Walker and others in the Texas Rangers-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Chase Field on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Jordan Montgomery Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Montgomery Stats
- The Rangers' Jordan Montgomery (8-10) will make his 25th start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 30-year-old's 3.30 ERA ranks 14th, 1.237 WHIP ranks 34th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th.
Montgomery Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|9
|0
|at Athletics
|Aug. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 4
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|at Cubs
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|6
|7
|5
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jordan Montgomery's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI (142 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.
- He has a .277/.348/.462 slash line on the season.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 20
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has 24 doubles, 30 home runs, 53 walks and 92 RBI (115 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a .253/.334/.504 slash line so far this season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Walker Stats
- Walker has collected 124 hits with 34 doubles, 28 home runs and 52 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .274/.351/.535 slash line so far this season.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 19
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 18
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 16
|3-for-3
|3
|2
|4
|9
|0
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Carroll Stats
- Corbin Carroll has 119 hits with 24 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 46 walks and 60 RBI. He's also stolen 36 bases.
- He's slashing .275/.356/.505 on the season.
- Carroll enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Aug. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 19
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Aug. 17
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Aug. 16
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Bet on player props for Christian Walker, Corbin Carroll or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.