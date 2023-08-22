On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 116 hits, batting .253 this season with 55 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 16th in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 121 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.3% of those games.

He has homered in 27 games this season (22.3%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.

In 43% of his games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (19.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 49.6% of his games this year (60 of 121), he has scored, and in 24 of those games (19.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 57 .284 AVG .220 .369 OBP .294 .608 SLG .405 33 XBH 22 21 HR 10 56 RBI 37 64/28 K/BB 76/25 3 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings