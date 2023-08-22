Adolis García vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Adolis Garcia (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 116 hits, batting .253 this season with 55 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 16th in slugging.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.8% of his 121 games this year, with more than one hit in 22.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 27 games this season (22.3%), homering in 5.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 43% of his games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (19.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 49.6% of his games this year (60 of 121), he has scored, and in 24 of those games (19.8%) he has scored more than once.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|57
|.284
|AVG
|.220
|.369
|OBP
|.294
|.608
|SLG
|.405
|33
|XBH
|22
|21
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|37
|64/28
|K/BB
|76/25
|3
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.60).
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 27th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.17 ERA ranks sixth, 1.049 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
