The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.237 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: MLB Network

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Taveras has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this season (65 of 108), with multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has driven home a run in 35 games this year (32.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 39 of 108 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 55 .262 AVG .256 .299 OBP .300 .445 SLG .389 19 XBH 18 8 HR 3 30 RBI 26 50/9 K/BB 44/14 6 SB 5

