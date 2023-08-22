Mitch Garver vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .274 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 23 walks.
- Garver has gotten a hit in 35 of 53 games this year (66.0%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in 15.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has had an RBI in 19 games this season (35.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|21
|.269
|AVG
|.282
|.347
|OBP
|.370
|.491
|SLG
|.465
|12
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|15
|37/13
|K/BB
|18/10
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (156 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (13-5) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 13-5 with a 3.17 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.17), fourth in WHIP (1.049), and 21st in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
