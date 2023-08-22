Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (72-53) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61) at Chase Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-3, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 22.

The probable pitchers are Zac Gallen (13-5) for the Diamondbacks and Jon Gray (8-6) for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Texas and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Rangers games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Rangers have been victorious in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Texas has been victorious seven times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.6 runs per game (705 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule