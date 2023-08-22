Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-61), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Texas Rangers (72-53) at Chase Field on Tuesday, August 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers +105 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in the game.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (13-5, 3.17 ERA) vs Jon Gray - TEX (8-6, 3.38 ERA)

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 51 times this season and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have gone 29-15 (winning 65.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Diamondbacks were favored on the moneyline in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in 18, or 48.6%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win seven times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+150) Corey Seager 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 2nd

