On Thursday, Leody Taveras (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .259 with 24 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

In 60.6% of his 109 games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (9.2%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 35 games this season (32.1%), Taveras has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (10.1%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 56 .262 AVG .256 .299 OBP .299 .445 SLG .391 19 XBH 19 8 HR 3 30 RBI 26 50/9 K/BB 45/14 6 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings