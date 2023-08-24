Mitch Garver vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Mitch Garver -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on August 24 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Diamondbacks.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .277 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 walks.
- Garver has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 54), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has driven in a run in 20 games this year (37.0%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 20 times this season (37.0%), including four games with multiple runs (7.4%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|22
|.269
|AVG
|.289
|.347
|OBP
|.372
|.491
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|16
|37/13
|K/BB
|19/10
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff paces MLB.
- The Twins' 3.92 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (149 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez (9-6) is looking for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.51 ERA in 153 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.51), 12th in WHIP (1.100), and sixth in K/9 (11) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
