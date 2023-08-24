Nate Lowe -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on August 24 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .280 with 68 walks and 76 runs scored.

He ranks 23rd in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Lowe will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer in his last games.

In 75.2% of his 125 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 37.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 44.8% of his games this year (56 of 125), with two or more runs 16 times (12.8%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 60 .296 AVG .263 .378 OBP .360 .508 SLG .392 30 XBH 22 11 HR 4 43 RBI 24 67/32 K/BB 56/36 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings