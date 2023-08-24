Thursday's game between the Texas Rangers (72-54) and Minnesota Twins (65-62) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on August 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (9-6) to the mound, while Andrew Heaney (9-6) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rangers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have won in 18, or 47.4%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Texas has won seven of 23 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.6 runs per game (708 total).

The Rangers have pitched to a 4.03 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Rangers Schedule