Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien and others in the Minnesota Twins-Texas Rangers matchup at Target Field on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Semien Stats

Semien has 31 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 79 RBI (146 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.349/.463 on the year.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .217 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 117 hits with 24 doubles, 31 home runs, 53 walks and 93 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .252/.331/.504 so far this season.

Garcia takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a home run and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Aug. 21 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 18 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Angels Aug. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Pablo Lopez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Lopez Stats

The Twins' Pablo Lopez (9-6) will make his 26th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Lopez has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in three straight appearances.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.51), 12th in WHIP (1.100), and sixth in K/9 (11.0).

Lopez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Aug. 18 6.0 6 0 0 7 2 at Phillies Aug. 12 6.0 4 0 0 7 1 at Tigers Aug. 7 7.0 5 0 0 8 0 at Cardinals Aug. 1 6.0 4 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 25 7.0 6 2 2 8 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Correa Stats

Correa has 99 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 49 walks and 55 RBI.

He has a .229/.310/.400 slash line so far this season.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Brewers Aug. 23 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Brewers Aug. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 18 0-for-2 1 0 0 0

