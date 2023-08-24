The Winston-Salem Open quarterfinals consists of four matches today, highlighted by No. 34-ranked Laslo Djere taking on No. 42 Sebastian Baez. The tennis action in Winston Salem, North Carolina will be streaming live.

Winston-Salem Open Information

Tournament: The Winston-Salem Open

The Winston-Salem Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: August 24

Watch on Fubo! Venue: Wake Forest University Tennis Complex

Wake Forest University Tennis Complex Location: Winston Salem, North Carolina

Winston Salem, North Carolina Court Surface: Hard

Watch the Winston-Salem Open Today - August 24

Match Round Match Time Richard Gasquet vs. Sebastian Korda Quarterfinal 2:00 PM ET Jiri Lehecka vs. Max Purcell Quarterfinal 4:00 PM ET Borna Coric vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Quarterfinal 6:30 PM ET Laslo Djere vs. Sebastian Baez Quarterfinal 7:50 PM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Djere vs. Baez

The 28-year-old Djere is 24-19 this year, and still looking for his first tournament win.

Baez is 23-18 in 21 tournaments this year, and has won two titles.

Through 43 matches so far this year (across all court types), Djere has played 24.9 games per match and won 50.6% of them.

Djere has played 26.7 games per match in his nine matches on hard courts this year.

So far this year, Djere has won 81.0% of his service games and 20.9% of his return games.

Baez has played 41 matches this year across all court types, averaging 23.8 games per match and winning 51.4% of those games.

Baez has played seven matches on hard courts this year, and averages 23.1 games per match and 9.5 games per set while winning 45.7% of games.

Baez has amassed a service game winning percentage of 74.3% on all surfaces (361-for-486 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 28.6% (140-for-489 in return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Sebastian Korda Marton Fucsovics 7-6, 6-3 Round of 16 Max Purcell Tallon Griekspoor 7-6, 7-6 Round of 16 Sebastian Baez Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 Round of 16 Richard Gasquet Brandon Nakashima 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 16 Jiri Lehecka Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 Round of 16 Juan Manuel Cerundolo Omni Kumar 7-5, 6-3 Round of 16 Borna Coric Michael Mmoh 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 Round of 16 Laslo Djere Alex Michelsen 6-4, 6-4 Round of 16

