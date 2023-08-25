Austin Hedges is available when the Texas Rangers take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 7 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-1.

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

Hedges is hitting .175 with five doubles, a home run and 11 walks.

Hedges has recorded a hit in 26 of 64 games this season (40.6%), including three multi-hit games (4.7%).

He has hit a home run in one of 64 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this year (17.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this season (17.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 1 .182 AVG .000 .222 OBP .000 .221 SLG .000 3 XBH 0 0 HR 0 3 RBI 0 20/2 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0

