The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.294 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Twins.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is batting .283 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 31 walks.
  • In 58.1% of his 74 games this season, Jankowski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in only one game this season.
  • Jankowski has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (27.0%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.1%).
  • He has scored at least once 26 times this year (35.1%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 31
.273 AVG .296
.375 OBP .373
.355 SLG .367
8 XBH 6
1 HR 0
19 RBI 10
14/19 K/BB 22/12
12 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
  • The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (152 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (6-6) takes the mound for the Twins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.08 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks fourth, 1.203 WHIP ranks 28th, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 21st.
