On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (hitting .125 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas in total hits (118) this season while batting .250 with 55 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 78 of 124 games this season, with multiple hits 27 times.

In 21.8% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has driven home a run in 52 games this season (41.9%), including more than one RBI in 19.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

In 49.2% of his games this year (61 of 124), he has scored, and in 24 of those games (19.4%) he has scored more than once.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .284 AVG .217 .369 OBP .287 .608 SLG .392 33 XBH 22 21 HR 10 56 RBI 37 64/28 K/BB 80/25 3 SB 5

