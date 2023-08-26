Corey Seager vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Corey Seager (.468 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 34 doubles, 24 home runs and 41 walks while batting .347.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 85 games this season, with at least two hits in 41.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 27.1% of his games in 2023 (23 of 85), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 48.2% of his games this season, Seager has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 22.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
- In 45 of 85 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|36
|.364
|AVG
|.327
|.440
|OBP
|.381
|.733
|SLG
|.569
|37
|XBH
|21
|16
|HR
|8
|45
|RBI
|32
|34/27
|K/BB
|31/14
|1
|SB
|1
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Ryan (9-8) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Twins in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 152 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.43 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .242 to his opponents.
