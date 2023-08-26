Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Twins.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: FOX

FOX Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras has 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .261.

Taveras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 68 of 111 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (9.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Taveras has an RBI in 36 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (36.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 58 .262 AVG .260 .299 OBP .302 .445 SLG .414 19 XBH 22 8 HR 4 30 RBI 27 50/9 K/BB 46/14 6 SB 5

Twins Pitching Rankings