Leody Taveras vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Leody Taveras -- with an on-base percentage of .231 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on August 26 at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Twins.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 26 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .261.
- Taveras enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .263 with one homer.
- Taveras has picked up a hit in 68 of 111 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (9.9%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Taveras has an RBI in 36 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (36.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|58
|.262
|AVG
|.260
|.299
|OBP
|.302
|.445
|SLG
|.414
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|4
|30
|RBI
|27
|50/9
|K/BB
|46/14
|6
|SB
|5
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- Ryan looks for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Twins, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-8 with a 4.43 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.43 ERA and 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .242 to opposing batters.
